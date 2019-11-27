Brooke trading centre business premises on fire

A section of multimillion business premises at the Brooke trading centre in the outskirts of Kericho Town is on fire. Firefighters, police, and locals are currently at the scene trying to put out the 10 pm inferno whose cause is yet to be established. Speaking to Standard Digital on phone, Kericho County Police Commander Silas Gichunge said his officers are still on the ground and that he was yet to contact them for more information. “My team was still at the scene and I am therefore yet to get a substantive report,” he said. Phillip Ruto, a witness said more than 20 business premises were on fire and that the local fire team looked overwhelmed.

