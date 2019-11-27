Central governors in bid to revitalise agriculture

Central Kenya Economic Bloc chairman Francis Kimemia. The governors agreed on a raft of measures aimed at speeding up projects and sector-specific interventions in their counties. [File, Standard]

Central Kenya governors have said efforts to revive the ailing agriculture sector rank top of the list of priorities in new intervention measures to boost the economy of the region.Meeting under the umbrella of the Central Kenya Economic Bloc in Nairobi on Monday, the leaders agreed on a raft of measures aimed at speeding up projects and sector-specific interventions in their counties. Under the chairmanship of Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, the regional county chiefs also agreed on the way forward around several issues affecting the bloc, and whose resolutions will be implemented jointly and individually through the regional economic body. Some of the issues discussed include; value chain improvement on milk and agricultural produce from the region, coffee reforms sector report and its implementation, and fast-tracking the establishment of a regional development authority as a special vehicle for regional development programmes.

“We’ve identified various economic issues for the region … certain economic activities when considered on a county basis are not viable enough to attract the required investments,” said Mr Kimemia. Among economic activities, the bloc has identified to spur inter-regional trade are potato processing plants to benefit Nakuru, Nyandarua and Meru counties.

Others are milk, horticulture and fruit processing to benefit member counties and mineral industries in favour of Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Nakuru counties. The agriculture sector has been hit hard with the prices of milk going down from Sh35 to Sh17 per litre. “It is critical we speed up the regional development road-map which will foreground regional issues in the national platform and compete for budgetary allocations like happens with other regions of the country. And we are glad that President Uhuru Kenyatta has agreed to our proposal,” said Kimemia. He revealed that the region’s proposal to the Head of State during the Sagana meeting had received positive feedback. The governors have tasked Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, also the bloc’s vice chair, to develop a framework for the establishment of the investment body. Other issues discussed were the regional memorandum presented to the President last week in Sagana and the need to attract more private investment for employment and wealth creation. In attendance were governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Martin Wambora (Embu), and Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri. Others were regional county executive for Finance from the ten counties among them Mary Mugwanja (Nyandarua) and the Nyandarua Chief of Staff Mr Charles Wachira.

