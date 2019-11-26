County bans drying of maize in open places

Uasin Gishu government has burnt drying of maize in open space over health concerns. The agriculture department said it has imposed a ban on the rampant practice in the region due to exposure of food to contamination. Samuel Yego, the County Executive Committee (CEC) member for agriculture said the department was effecting the ban in the region that is also currently experiencing heavy rains. “Drying of maize in the open within urban centers including outside the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret have been banned on public health concerns to curb food contamination,” said Yego. The CEC noted that the open maize drying by traders exposes grains to risk of pathogenic contamination due to the high humid and warm conditions that are conducive for aflatoxin effects. Yego urged the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to open their stores and assist farmers who would like to dry produce to recommended moisture contents.

