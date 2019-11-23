PIC wants new law on Auditor General
In its report, PIC is now recommending an amendment to the Public Audit Act to ensure succession management. "Such an amendment should tacitly provide that the recruitment of an auditor general should be concluded within three months of the expiry of the term of the predecessor," said the report. The report noted that the challenge is not unique to CBK but also hinders a number of agencies whose accounts ought to have been audited at least three months after the close of the financial year in June.
They include the Capital Markets Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Power, KenGen and East African Portland Cement. Edward Ouko's term ended on August 27 and the selection panel appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to find his successor completed the process only this week.
Three names have been forwarded to the President to pick a nominee and send to Parliament for vetting. Only a substantive holder of the position can sign the audited reports.
