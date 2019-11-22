HELB must rethink its approach to recover outstanding loan repayments
SEE ALSO :How 19-year-old student earns Sh5,000 dailyThis is a simple approach – which has proved successful for other institutions – that doesn’t embarrass the loan beneficiaries who have defaulted. In the past, Helb has issued partial (read 80 per cent) waivers on penalties accrued but has failed to waive the accrued interest. But to do this, Helb must stop seeing itself as a bank. It is not in its interest to collect penalties on disbursed loans.
Letter to the editor from Marcus Waweru in Nyeri.
