Diaspora eyes Big Four projects

Kenyans living and working abroad will next month meet in Nairobi to explore investment opportunities under the State’s Big Four agenda.The Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA) said it targets 500 participants for its sixth Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention. “The convention… will be a consultative event whose objectives include awareness creation among Kenyans in the diaspora on investment opportunities in line with government plans and policies,” said KDA in a statement. It comes at a time when diaspora remittances are on the rise, clocking Sh215.6 billion in the nine months to September.

SEE ALSO :Uhuru, Raila-backed plebiscite will bring changes we all desire

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.