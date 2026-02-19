Zanzibar launches $12 million heritage restoration drive with private partner

Audio By Vocalize

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr Aboud Suleiman Jumbe (right), exchanges documents with Infinity Development Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Samuel Saba during a ceremony held at the ministry offices in Unguja, Zanzibar. [Peter Muiruri, Standard]

The government of Zanzibar has announced a major heritage restoration initiative backed by a $12 million public–private investment, in a move aimed at strengthening cultural preservation while expanding the islands’ global tourism appeal.

The agreement, signed between the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar and Infinity Developments, will restore and modernise several historic sites across the archipelago, including locations within and beyond Stone Town, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed historic centre that draws visitors from around the world.

Officials say the project represents one of the most significant heritage-focused public–private partnerships in Zanzibar in recent years, positioning cultural preservation as a central pillar of long-term economic development.

The restoration programme will cover several major heritage sites, including the Old Fort, the High Court Museum and several historic bath complexes — the Hamamni Persian Baths, Forodhani Hamam Baths, Kidichi Hamam Baths and Kizimbani Hamam Baths.

Planned works include conservation and restoration, infrastructure upgrades and improvements to visitor facilities and cultural programming.

The investment will be delivered through Infinity’s cultural programme and is intended to support both preservation and tourism development, sectors that play a critical role in Zanzibar’s economy.

At the signing ceremony, Aboud Suleiman Jumbe, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage, Zanzibar, described the partnership as a turning point for the protection of the islands’ cultural legacy.

He said the initiative aligns with the economic and tourism agenda of Hussein Ali Mwinyi, which emphasises heritage-led development as a driver of social and economic progress.

Meanwhile, Khamis Suleiman Mwalimu of the Ministry of Labour and Investments Zanzibar said the partnership reflects Zanzibar’s commitment to attracting private investment through transparent and competitive frameworks. He noted the project is expected to generate employment, support entrepreneurship and stimulate wider economic activity linked to tourism.

For Infinity Developments, the project is both a conservation effort and a long-term cultural investment.

Chief executive and chairman Samuel Saba said Zanzibar’s heritage holds global significance and deserves sustained protection.

“This investment is not only about restoration — it is about creating vibrant cultural spaces that inspire learning, tourism and community pride for generations to come,” he said.

Heritage preservation and tourism growth

Tourism is a cornerstone of Zanzibar’s economy, and authorities increasingly see heritage preservation as essential to sustaining growth while protecting the islands’ cultural identity.

By combining public oversight with private capital and technical expertise, officials say the partnership aims to ensure long-term conservation of historic sites while enhancing their accessibility and global appeal.

Analysts say the initiative signals a broader shift toward heritage-led development strategies in emerging tourism destinations — where preserving cultural assets is viewed not only as a matter of identity, but also as a driver of sustainable economic growth.