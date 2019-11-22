Players laud new data law

The ICT sector players have praised the recently enacted data protection law. President Uhuru Kenyatta last week approved the Data Protection Act, which complies with European Union legal standards. It, among other things, spells out restrictions on how personally identifiable data obtained by firms and government entities can be handled.

SEE ALSO :Kamanda hails Uhuru, Raila truce and supports BBI team

Speaking at the ongoing three-day CIO100 Awards and IT Symposium conference in Naivasha yesterday, industry players said the law was long overdue. “This law is good for the country, even though we are having it five years after countries such as South Africa implemented theirs,” said Robert Nyamu, a partner and digital solutions, financial services and risk advisor at EY (Earnest Young) East Africa. Mr Nyamu called for the quick drafting of the guidelines and regulations to support implementation of the law. “There's need for government to fast-track the composition of the guidelines and regulations around the data protection law by engaging the industry on their sentiments. This will enable the businesses to adhere to the Act for purposes of propelling the digital solution ecosystem.”

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

According to ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Companies such as Kenya Airways and tourist hotels will have to comply when handling personal data from clients.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.