Man, 32, stabbed to death in fight over Sh130 debt

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A dispute over Sh130 debt ended in a tragedy after a man stabbed his friend to death in the sprawling Karagita estate in Naivasha. [Istock Photos]

A dispute over Sh130 debt ended in a tragedy after a man stabbed his friend to death in the sprawling Karagita estate in Naivasha.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival at Naivasha Hospital, where he had been rushed following the midday incident in the estate that is home to tens of flower farm workers.

The deceased allegedly owed his friend for over a week and had been evading him before they met in the estate, and a quarrel erupted.

A village elder, Festus Mbui, said that in the heat of the argument, the suspect, who had gone into hiding, whipped out a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach.

Mbui said that the victim was left lying in a pool of blood, adding that it took time before well-wishers came and rushed him to hospital.

“The two were arguing over a Sh130 debt, and this unfortunately turned ugly with the victim losing his life through the knife,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident and said they were seeking the suspect, who had gone into hiding after it.

“We are treating this as a case of murder, and we have launched a manhunt for the suspect who was well known to the victim,” he said.

Meanwhile, a foot-fisherman has drowned in Lake Naivasha while fleeing from a hippo near Kamere landing beach.

The man fell in an underground tunnel during the weekend incident leading to a major search only for the body to be recovered on Monday.

Since the year began, over 20 people, mainly foot-fishermen, have drowned in the lake or killed by hippos whose numbers are on the rise.

A member of the landing beach, Austin Owino, confirmed the incident, adding that they were attracted to the scene by the victims’ screams.

“The deceased was in a group of fishermen when the lone hippo attacked, and he drowned while fleeing from the wild animal,” he said.

The DCIO confirmed the incident, adding that in the two cases the bodies had been collected, taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary and inquest files opened.