Roads board dishes out Sh415.8million for city roads

The Kenya Roads Board has allocated Sh415.8 million to the Nairobi County Government as a road maintenance levy. The funds were released by the roads authority as a conditional grant and in line with the County Allocation of Revenue Act 2018. Roads board executive director Jacob Ruwa urged Governor Mike Sonko-led government to use the funds in line with the 2019/2020 development plan. “You are required to apply the funds in line with the approved financial year 2018/19 work plan submitted to the board. They will also be accounted for in accordance with the requirements of the Kenya Roads Board Act," reads a letter addressed to Sonko. In the current 2019/2020 financial year, City Hall has allocated Sh3.64 billion towards the roads sector. The funds are meant for the construction of feeder roads in the wards and maintenance of existing roads managed by the county. Data relayed by City Hall indicates that the County Government has completed 123km of roads and targets completing 190km by end of this financial year.

Last year, the county embarked on a major road upgrade and completion of its road network. Roads constructed and soon to be commissioned include Lumumba Drive in Roysambu, Maji Mzuri Access Road and Bishop Ireri Road in Kasarani, Kahuho Road in Dagoretti South and Muthiora Road in Dagoretti North. Roads executive Hitan Majevdia said 10 other roads are complete and will soon be launched.

