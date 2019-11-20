African leaders in Germany for investment Summit
The first guest speaker, authoritarian Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, said investment would be a stabilizing factor for employment and energy supply across Africa. Although welcoming Germany's bid to boost investment, German Protestant church development agency's Africa director Reinhard Palm said those likely to profit would be middle-sized and large investors and not small-to-medium Africa businesses that had "great problems" to get capital long-term. The G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated under the German G20 Presidency to promote private investment in Africa, including in infrastructure.
Twelve African nations have so far joined the initiative. They include Rwanda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia. The initiative is demand-driven and open to all African countries.
