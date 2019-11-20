Things destroying your productivity

When we start out in business, when determination is high and money is tight, we often think we can do everything by ourselves. The hard truth is we cannot. And before you think that’s a weakness, it certainly isn’t. In fact, doing what you know how to do best and learning to delegate or farm out tasks to someone better suited than you are maximises on your productivity.

Bringing a business manager and project manager on board is a good place to start. Too often, we burn productivity by trying to handle everything, too often. Don’t fall into this trap. O n the downside, taking plenty of breaks tanks productivity. But how many is plenty?

The Pomodoro technique suggests working in 25-minute blocks (using a timer if you must), followed by a 5-minute break. Most people think productivity comes from marathon sessions, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

