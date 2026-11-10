State Compensates Samburu Residents Over Cattle Killed During Security Operation

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Maa leaders led by Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit and his Narok counterpart Patrick Ntutu in Waso Ward, Samburu East constituency during the compensation of herders whose livestock were shot dead by security personnel during an operation in September, 19, 2026. Photos by Michael Saitoti. [Stephen Mkawale,Standard]

Herders in Samburu County whose cattle were killed in a multi-agency security operation on September 19, 2026, have been compensated.

They received 435 cows at a ceremony in Waso Ward, Samburu East constituency, over the weekend, attended by Maasai leaders, including Governor Lati Lelelit and his Narok counterpart, Patrick Ole Ntutu.

They called for the arrest and prosecution of security officers who shot the animals, saying they should serve as an example to the rest.

"In the previous regimes, police have killed livestock in security operations, but it is only under the Kenya Kwanza regime that the herders have been compensated," said Governor Lati.

He thanked President William Ruto for facilitating compensation for the herders but warned that such actions by security agencies must be discouraged.

"I am happy that the herders have been compensated, but the government must take action against the perpetrators and also ensure that such action does not occur in the future," he said.

Governor Ntutu said the Maa community values livestock, as they are their main economic mainstay. The people were shocked by the act. We have had discussions with the government and agreed that it is the last time the security agencies shoot at livestock. Waso ward representative Kelvin Lemantaan said the shooting of the livestock during security operations was the lowest security personnel went. [Stephen Mkawale,Standard]

He said the community was right to use dialogue to seek justice, and that is why the herders were compensated.

Samburu Senate aspirant Lenas Leshore challenged the government to expedite compensation for other herders, saying the community expected 700 cattle.

"We thank the government for honouring its pledge to compensate the herders. However, legal action must be taken against the perpetrators," he said.

Frances Lepakiyo, one of those who were compensated, said he never expected the gesture by the national government but quickly demanded action against the perpetrators.

"Legal action must be taken against those who shot our livestock. This will stop the officers from shooting at the livestock during security operations," he said.

Waso ward representative Kelvin Lemantaan said the shooting of the livestock during security operations was the lowest security personnel went.

"As the Maa community, we love our livestock, and this must be respected by all, including officers who come here to provide security," Lemantaan said.

Former Samburu women's rep Maison Leshoomo thanked the Maa governors for being on the front lines in seeking compensation from the national government.

She recalled that when she served in the National Assembly, people and livestock were killed in Laikipia County but none bothered to compensate them.

"That time during President Kibaki's administration, 5000 cattle were killed by security personnel, but none was compensated for the loss. It is the first time the government has compensated herders after police shot livestock," she said.