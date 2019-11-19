Ireland opens education opportunities for Kenyans

Young Kenyans are set to troop to Ireland to advance their studies as many such opportunities come calling.Following the visit of the Ireland education mission to Kenya last week, more than 300 Kenyans are expected to have taken up “quality assured” courses in more than 30 universities and colleges in one of the world's safest countries. Ireland Ambassador to Kenya Fionnuala Quinlan said Kenyans were set to get value on account of the “world-class” education system. “There is a real alignment of sectors of interest between Kenya and Ireland economies particularly in Agriculture, Food Science and Technology. We are second in the world in terms of quality of our Agriculture, Food Science and Technology programs,” she said.

According to the promoters, Kenyans who choose to study in Ireland are assured of competent qualifications in business, science and technology, language, humanities and arts at both undergraduate and advanced levels. “Every day in Ireland, more than 160,000 international students undertake short term, undergraduate and post graduate studies. By choosing Ireland, students can join communities of researchers, academics and commercial innovators collaborating and co-creating solutions for the myriad of challenges and opportunities the 21st Century poses,” said Head of Education in Ireland Giles O’Neil. O’Neil further said the student experience would be enriched by access to job opportunities offered by many of the world’s leading multinational companies such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Intel.

The country’s prospectus shows Ireland hosts up to 9 of the top ten global ICT companies and some eight of the top ten gaming companies. Others include some eight of the top ten global pharmaceutical companies, 6 of the top seven diagnostic companies as well as 50 per cent of the world’s financial services firms.

“Ireland is now the European hub for more than 1,000 leading multinational companies. These international companies…require an educated and highly capable workforce to drive their success,” said Mr O’Neil. On research, the country has earned a special place globally as it ranks first on Immuniology, second in Agricultural sciences and third in Nanotechnology. The country is also fifth in Material sciences, seventh in Microbiology, as well as eighth in Molecular Biology and Genetics. Education in Ireland Africa and Middle East Manager Nick Marmion said other than being affordable, Ireland takes the first spot in Europe in terms of education completion. The prospectus shows an average undergraduate and post graduate course costs at most Sh1.5 million.

“That is why in over three years, we expect more than 300 Kenyan students from the current 50,”he said. Marmion further said the agency decided to set its sights on Kenyans on account of their adventurous and competitive spirit. “Kenya is a market we have known for many years, but this is the first time we are seriously tapping into it,” said Marmion.

