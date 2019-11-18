TSC investigating 56 teachers over misconduct during KCPE
SEE ALSO :Death of KCPE as Uhuru puts end to debate on curriculumShe said 99.9 per cent of teachers did their work perfectly only 56 failing in their duty. “We are investigating the 56 teachers implicated, but we will recognise the many who ensured the exam was a success,” she said. CS Magogha said all the candidates passed the exam and will transition to secondary schools. He said the government and partners have set aside 9000 scholarships to disadvantaged pupils an offer that will be extended to urban slums in major towns.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Earlier in the day, the education officials briefed President Uhuru Kenyatta before the release of the exams at State House, Nairobi. the President commended the Ministry of Education and KNEC for conducting the national exams in a transparent and secure environment.
SEE ALSO :Ottichilo to spent Sh12 million in sponsoring needy studentsHe praised the team of examiners for ensuring that the process was undertaken without any hitch, terming the exercise a major success. The President expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for ensuring that the whole examination process including marking of the papers was conducted within schedule. Present at the meeting were Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia and Acting KNEC Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo among others.
