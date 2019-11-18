TSC investigating 56 teachers over misconduct during KCPE

Teachers Service Commission is investigating 56 teachers over misconduct during the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magogha, however, commended the exam administrators and pupils over-improved honesty in this year’s exam. “The results we are releasing today have minimal cases of irregularities, none of the papers was leaked and we also had zero cases of fake exam papers,” he said noting that there was only a case of impersonation. Speaking during the function, TSC boss Nancy Macharia commended the teachers for being vigilant during the exercise to tame cases of malpractices.

She said 99.9 per cent of teachers did their work perfectly only 56 failing in their duty. “We are investigating the 56 teachers implicated, but we will recognise the many who ensured the exam was a success,” she said. CS Magogha said all the candidates passed the exam and will transition to secondary schools. He said the government and partners have set aside 9000 scholarships to disadvantaged pupils an offer that will be extended to urban slums in major towns.

Earlier in the day, the education officials briefed President Uhuru Kenyatta before the release of the exams at State House, Nairobi. the President commended the Ministry of Education and KNEC for conducting the national exams in a transparent and secure environment.

He praised the team of examiners for ensuring that the process was undertaken without any hitch, terming the exercise a major success. The President expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for ensuring that the whole examination process including marking of the papers was conducted within schedule. Present at the meeting were Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia and Acting KNEC Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo among others.

