Mombasa Judge wants lawyers to expedite Sh.4 billion SGR compensation dispute
SEE ALSO :Plot owners to lose land over unpaid ratesThe judge sad the parties had already agreed to proceed with the petition and there was no more filing of applications that would delay the full hearing of the matter. In the suit, Kahia Transporters and Trade Lead Limited has sued the National Land Commission (NLC) over its intention to compensate Chunky Limited, Curly Wurly Limited and Julius Kea Mbawa. On November 8, 2017, Justice Yano issued an order stopping compensation to the residents of Kwale until the dispute was resolved.
The protracted court battle has delayed the payout since then. The NLC has however asked the court to vacate the injunction to allow it start compensating parties whose land the government acquired for the project.
SEE ALSO :No end in sight for Kanyakwar land rowKahia and Trade Lead Limited stopped the compensation after filing an application contesting the boundary of 12 plots along the SGR corridor. The case will be heard on December 4 2019.
