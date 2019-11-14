Add charm to your space with copper decor

Rose pink blush colour has made a comeback and you will love to explore it. Currently trending on the fashion catwalks, especially in bridal wear, the pinkish hue was demonstrated by using copper decorative accents and accessories. So after almost 30 years copper is back with a bang. So for those who have fear of missing out on trends and fads, here is how and where you can include the copper accents in your living space. Copper lighting makes a bold statement. Trio polished copper fixture lights hanging over a kitchen island and dining area can provide task lighting and add charm and character to the area. Ideal for slightly dark spaces, especially bar areas and corners, the copper fixtures will work well to brighten up your living space.

Unique kitchen sinks and faucets are a great way of injecting novelty to your décor and breathing life into your kitchen. Pair copper with plenty of earth tones and indoor plants to complete the natural ambience and provide an organic feel. Vintage pieces are a masterpiece and their imperfections make them all the more unique. A copper range collection of pots and pans will add a warm and welcoming farmhouse look and feel. Very much like adding jewellery to your outfits, a copper framed mirror is an excellent way to add distinctive beauty to your ambience. The mirror can also be the focal point of a gallery of photos on an entry way or corridor.

Copper works perfectly with brown tones, black, wood and all natural tones. Copper and bronze bring balance when paired with white neutrals and earth tones such as greens. If the copper or earth colours feel like they are blazing with warmth, you can tone it down with blue accents to restore the calmness to your space.

