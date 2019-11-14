Add charm to your space with copper decor
Unique kitchen sinks and faucets are a great way of injecting novelty to your décor and breathing life into your kitchen. Pair copper with plenty of earth tones and indoor plants to complete the natural ambience and provide an organic feel. Vintage pieces are a masterpiece and their imperfections make them all the more unique. A copper range collection of pots and pans will add a warm and welcoming farmhouse look and feel. Very much like adding jewellery to your outfits, a copper framed mirror is an excellent way to add distinctive beauty to your ambience. The mirror can also be the focal point of a gallery of photos on an entry way or corridor.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Copper works perfectly with brown tones, black, wood and all natural tones. Copper and bronze bring balance when paired with white neutrals and earth tones such as greens. If the copper or earth colours feel like they are blazing with warmth, you can tone it down with blue accents to restore the calmness to your space.
Do not miss out on the latest news.