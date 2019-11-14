Zimbabwe bans new electric water heaters to save energy
"No owner of the premises after the effective day of these regulations shall connect electrical geysers but may, at his or her own expense, install and use solar water heating systems," the regulations said. Besides electricity cuts, Zimbabweans have to contend with shortages of fuel needed to power generators. That has forced households to start investing in solar energy but initial installation costs are still too high for many people already grappling with the worst economic crisis in a decade.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.In 2015, government officials said there were 300,000 electric heaters installed in Zimbabwe and that 40 per cent of households’ electricity bills went towards water heating.
