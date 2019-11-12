Counterfeit goods worth Sh20 million seized in Namanga [Photos]

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority of Kenya (ACA) and DCI officers on Saturday seized fake books at the Kenya-Tanzania Namanga border town.The officers nabbed counterfeit books and other goods worth over Sh20 million in Namanga.The counterfeit books were copies of local publishers used as text books and approved learning materials. According to ACA, “The fake text books bearing names of Kenyan Publishers were imports meant for the local market hurting the local publishing industry.”

Beverages, shoes and other fake goods nabbed by Anti-Counterfeit Authority at Namanga border on November 9, 2019.

"These fake text books are set literature textbooks by @KICDKenya and have glaring spelling mistakes and missing pages which is a problem to our students". ^ @Kenyapublishers C.E.O James Odhiambo. pic.twitter.com/CwIWNXQyU1 — ACA KENYA (@ACAKenya) November 12, 2019

"Counterfeit Books oftenly (sic) have spelling mistakes and missing pages a nightmare to students" Abdi Hussein Namanga Border Regional Inspector. The Authority says measures have been put in place to ensure the cartels are outsmarted to prevent more counterfeit goods from entering the country.“We have accelerated border seizure and we're going to outsmart these cartels. We will ensure inferior; often dangerous goods do not get into the country. These seizures protect the rights of the intellectual property rights holder, health and safety of Kenyans," says ACA.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) urged parents and teachers to be vigilant and take note of the authorised texts as per The Orange Book on their website. “Parents and teachers take note of unauthorized books. Cheers to Anti-Counterfeit Authority for a job well done. The Orange Book on our Website lists all approved books,” said KICD.

