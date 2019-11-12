Counterfeit goods worth Sh20 million seized in Namanga [Photos]
"Counterfeit Books oftenly (sic) have spelling mistakes and missing pages a nightmare to students" Abdi Hussein Namanga Border Regional Inspector. The Authority says measures have been put in place to ensure the cartels are outsmarted to prevent more counterfeit goods from entering the country. "We have accelerated border seizure and we're going to outsmart these cartels. We will ensure inferior; often dangerous goods do not get into the country. These seizures protect the rights of the intellectual property rights holder, health and safety of Kenyans," says ACA.
"These fake text books are set literature textbooks by @KICDKenya and have glaring spelling mistakes and missing pages which is a problem to our students". ^ @Kenyapublishers C.E.O James Odhiambo. pic.twitter.com/CwIWNXQyU1— ACA KENYA (@ACAKenya) November 12, 2019
The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) urged parents and teachers to be vigilant and take note of the authorised texts as per The Orange Book on their website. "Parents and teachers take note of unauthorized books. Cheers to Anti-Counterfeit Authority for a job well done. The Orange Book on our Website lists all approved books," said KICD.
SEE ALSO :African footballer dead after falling off train
