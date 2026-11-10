Ruto pressed to release IMF graft report as billions lost to corruption

President William Ruto meets IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, DC, in December 2025. [Courtesy]

Pressure is mounting on President William Ruto to publish a long-delayed International Monetary Fund (IMF) governance and anti-corruption report, after a World Bank study estimated that graft costs Kenya about two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) annually.

This suggests the country could borrow significantly less if corruption were curbed and the funds could instead improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans.