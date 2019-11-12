Start-ups eye big opportunities at Dubai expo
More than 190 countries are expected to participate, as well as companies, non-government organisations and educational institutions. Showcase innovations Innovators from Across Africa, including Kenya, will also showcase their products at the event. Dubai has given out 14 grants to start-ups that operate in Africa and more are expected to be awarded. The Nanyuki-based start-up Eco Fuels Kenya is one of the beneficiaries. The firm is developing the use of nuts from the croton tree for energy – with huge potential for economic and environmental benefits for Kenya and East Africa. Expo Live funding will support the improvement and scaling of croton supply chain in Kenya. Two start-ups from South Africa - Munch Bowls and Mobbisurance – have also benefited from Expo Live's funding. In Ghana, Unique Quality Product Enterprise has benefited while in Nigeria, WAVE and MOBicure are beneficiaries.
