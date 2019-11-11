Bungoma farmers receive avocado seedlings
Mr Makanda said there is a ready international market for avocados. He said in the next three years, his docket hopes Bungoma will be a major avocado exporter. "We have identified avocados as a potential income earner for our farmers due to their high demand both locally and internationally," Makanda said.
"Despite Kenya exporting 191,000 tonnes of avocados annually, the demand is still high." County Horticultural Officer Benson Masinde urged more farmers to embrace avocado farming saying the seedlings that they have received will produce avocados with a 13 per cent oil content.
"This fruit is rich with minerals. It has 20 kinds of vitamins and other minerals such as potassium which controls blood pressure. It also has low sugar and contains fibre," Masinde said
