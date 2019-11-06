Software behind self-driving Uber crash didn't recognize jaywalkers
SEE ALSO :In SA, newly approved TB regimen drastically cuts treatment timeWhen the software determined that a collision was imminent approximately 1.2 seconds before impact, it suppressed any "extreme braking or steering actions" to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior. It did, however, produce "an auditory alert to the vehicle operator as it initiated a plan for the vehicle slowdown." Following the March 2018 accident, Uber suspended its autonomous driving testing in all locations in the United States but resumed the program several months later.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The company has assured the NTSB that new technology in the cars will correctly recognize pedestrians in similar situations and trigger braking more than four seconds before impact. According to the report, 37 crashes involving Uber automatic test vehicles operating in autonomous mode occurred between September 2016 and March 2018, excluding the Arizona crash.
SEE ALSO :Why the youth no longer have the monopoly of exuberance
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.