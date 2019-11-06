Court stops KRA from blocking Sh4.5 billion allocated to Nairobi County

A Nairobi court has stopped the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from blocking Sh4.5 billion allocated for Nairobi County in a row over tax evasion.This is after lawyer Cecil Miller filled an application in the High Court, on behalf of the county government, seeking to quash the order that barred the release of funds. Mr Miller had told the court that KRA enforced illegal notices dated September 10, 2019, by recovering Sh2 billion from the county’s Revenue Fund Account without its knowledge and consent, leaving it with no funds to pay salaries and run other county functions. The lawyer informed Justice Pauline Nyamweya that KRA has written to seven banks seeking to enforce agency money over alleged tax dues.

He wanted KRA stopped from blocking Sh4.5 billion from the Treasury saying that if the orders are not granted, KRA was likely to continue enforcing illegal and irregular agency notices hence denying the county funds required to carry out its functions.

