Treasury's budget cuts laudible
Perhaps, it may be too optimistic to hope the agricultural sector would attract higher banks' funding. This will be a welcome departure from the lop-sided growth that has be has benefited only a tiny section of the economy. Indeed, the growth derived from much of the infrastructure development the State's has pursued over the past two decades has benefited importers of heavy machinery and other capital goods at the expense of ordinary Kenyans and owners of SMEs. The Kenyan's economic plight has been compounded by the State's growing appetite for increased taxes to pay for the loans borrowed to fund the infrastructure developments. The real or perceived failure to enforce contractual agreements with foreign contractors has impoverished Kenyans, some of whom were expected to benefit from the job opportunities. More job opportunities were also expected from industries that were to supply industrial materials to the contractors of these mega-projects. But contractors brought in their nationals to do the jobs that could have been done by Kenyans and imported cement and fish, which they later off-loaded on to the local market.
