Science diplomacy mooted as solution to achieve African Union Agenda 2063
It is a manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance. Capital expenditure The meeting also discussed the correlation between capital expenditure on Research and Development (R&D). The three top R&D spenders were USA (Sh47 trillion or $476.5 billion), China (Sh34 trillion or $340.6 billion) and Japan (Sh17 trillion or $170.5 billion). In Africa, only Malawi, Uganda and South Africa spend above one per cent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on R&D. A 19-country survey indicated that the remaining 16 countries spend only between 0.2 per cent and 0.48 per cent on R&D. Participants heard that Africa is losing half its scientists, compounding the challenge of achieving the goals of Agenda 2063 - due to lack of funding and appropriate infrastructure. There is also a disconnect between R&D and real products that have a benefit to society - partly as a result of the small or existent private sector. Dr Konte said intra-Africa trade stands at 17 per cent compared to 59 per cent in Asia and 69 per cent in Europe. He said scientific diplomacy, driven by scientific collaborations could help drive intra-Africa trade and cooperation. He, however, lamented that Africa contributes only four per cent to scientific publications and attributed this to the lack of intra-Africa collaboration. Participants noted the challenge of African nations attracting the 170 million Africans in the diaspora. Africa, noted Dr Konte, would require a new mindset to develop and tap newer technologies since dealing with future challenges would require leaders to think out of the box. Without this, the AU Agenda 2063 of creating a prosperous, integrated Africa, where citizens have a say in which they are governed would remain a pipe dream. -Daniel Kamanga is the Executive Director of ALT Foundation
