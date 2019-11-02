NSE admits Safaricom’s investment cooperative to Ibuka incubation programme

From left: Mr. Geoffrey Odundo, Chief Executive, Nairobi Securities Exchange, Mr. Bob Karina, Vice Chairman, Nairobi securities Exchange, SIC board chair, Peter Gichangi and Safaricom Investment Co-operative CEO, Humphrey Njeru.(James Wanzala, Standard)

The Nairobi Stock Exchange has admitted Safaricom Investment Cooperative to its Ibuka programme.The initiative supports businesses as they prepare to launch their next phase of growth. "The track record of this society is amazing, the returns they generate for their members is in excess of what you earn even in the money markets," said NSE CEO Geoffrey Odundo. Safaricom Investment Cooperative CEO Humphrey Njeru said, "We have acquired and sold over 100 investment projects, including four major housing projects. We issued ownership documents to over 3,000 of our investors."

