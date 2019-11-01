Cheap power boost as key dams fill up

Consumers can expect reduced electricity bills soon as the country switches to cheaper hydroelectricity, thanks to the ongoing heavy rains.Power generating firm KenGen said yesterday water levels at the Seven Forks dams in Embu, including Masinga Dam, have risen substantially and expects them to fill up in the coming weeks as the short rains continue.The firm also operates power plants on Sondu Miriu River and Turkwel Dam.The high water levels in the dams will see KenGen increase the amount of power produced using hydro plants while cutting back reliance on the costlier thermal power plants as well as electricity imports from neighbouring countries.“This means that despite the floods along rivers Turkwel and Tana, the dams are not yet full and all the water, except the amounts being used for power generation, is being retained in the dams for later use,” said the firm in a statement.“The dams are built with concrete structures that allow water to overflow in a controlled way whenever the full supply levels are surpassed to retain their structural integrity. The dams, therefore, not only generate power but also help in controlling water flowing downstream during heavy rains season. These overflow structures ensure that the water flows back to the natural course in the respective rivers.”The latest forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has indicated that the heavy rains currently being experienced in various parts of the country will continue.KenGen said it would continue to provide prompt information on water inflows and levels to facilitate proper management of the situation.

The firm said the flood-prone Sondu Miriu is on the brink of filling up as the current water levels against the dam’s full capacity stands at 1,402.30 metres against 1,402.50 metres above sea level.Kamburu and Masinga are the other two dams that are almost full as Turkwel, Gitaru, Kindaruma and Kiambere near overflow in the next few weeks.

