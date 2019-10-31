Property market eases as world economy slows down
SEE ALSO :Investors count losses in property market slumpThe report said investment volumes in the first half of the year had fallen in nine out of 10 of the world’s most significant cities: “In contrast, cities in the next tier down saw rising investment over the same period.” “Recent reports suggest there is $330 billion (Sh34 trillion) of unspent capital in the hands of private equity funds targeting real estate, while a number of pension funds are still edging up their allocations towards real estate,” the overview stated. Strong demand
It said that globally, large, well-developed real estate markets continue to see strong demand for industrial property. "Driven primarily by strong demand from retailers as they reorganise their supply chains to better serve an e-commerce driven world, logistics space on the outskirts of major urban conurbations typically remains undersupplied and yet in high demand," said the report.
SEE ALSO :Good times for tenants as rents fallOn the other hand, it said global residential markets are witnessing a general moderation in price growth. “The Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index, which tracks the movement in luxury residential prices across 46 cities, increased by 1.4 per cent in the year to June 2019, up marginally from 1.3 per cent in March 2019 but still significantly lower than its four-year average of 3.8 per cent,” it went on.
