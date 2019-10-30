Use these social media apps for Halloween
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.TikTok TikTok, for example, is an app that lets users share 15-second videos. Kenyans, having already warmed up to meme culture, find the shareable “challenges” on TikTok quite fascinating. The social media platform is a new version of Vine, except most of its users make their videos lip-syncing to their favourite songs or audio clips. If you’re familiar with the app, you know that many users often participate in viral trends where they use the same audio or visual effects to make their own hysterical version of a meme. You will see children wanting to be Elsa from Frozen or Batman from DC Comics and not the traditional ghosts and witches/wizards which parents were previously wary of. With increased usage of social media platforms on the go, both adults and children are now more conscious and aware of the constantly changing pop culture. Spooky season dance One particular trend that’s been making its way around TikTok since Halloween season started is the “spooky season dance.” This viral trend was started by popular user Boomer Bradshaw. It involves the person learning a dance he created to the song ‘Spooky Scary Skeletons.’ On Instagram, features like the Instagram Stories camera filter, dubbed the Haunted Halloween, furthers the Halloween spirit. Facebook’s Halloween masks Over on Facebook’s main app, on the Facebook Camera, you’ll see a new set of Halloween masks and frames to use to enhance your images and videos. There are also additional background options for your Facebook posts. All this goes to show that whether we like it or not, social media has brought us Halloween. To the adherents, happy Halloween.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.