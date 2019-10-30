County signs deal with USAid to create jobs for youths

The county government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with United States Agency for International Development to empower youths to access job opportunities.The MoU, which is being implemented by Kenya Youth Employment and Skills (K-YES) and referred to as The Kisii County Youth Employment Compact, incorporates public sector organisations and the business community. Speaking during the signing of the deal at Nyaore Vocational Training Centre yesterday, Deputy Governor Joash Maangi noted that a majority of Kenyans are under the age of 29 and are struggling to find employment. “A majority of the population is below 29 years old, we are working closely with Kenya Youth Employment and Skills Programme to ensure youths have opportunity of being productive members of the society,” said Maangi. He noted that time has come for the public and private sectors to work together to empower the youth instead of working on parallel programmes. Maangi said the essence of the programme is to reach a formal agreement where vocational training systems work to improve training and employment outcomes for the youth and in return businesses, colleges, and other organisations provide jobs to the youths. Education Executive Amos Andama said the county is committed to improving the quality of education in vocational training centres to satisfy the market demand for highly-skilled people. Andama further called on the public to make use of the centres, saying most of the facilities remain underutilised.

