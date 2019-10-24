Grow a landscape you can eat

Edible landscaping is fast regaining popularity as people are striving to do more with their land.

Edible landscaping dates as far back as ancient Egypt where flowers, grape arbours, vines and fruit trees were incorporated into the garden.There are many edible plants you can put in your garden. Perennial herbs can be used as ground covers while smaller fruiting plants can be used as shrubbery. Many trees function in multiple layers as shade, bloomers and edibles. These are favourite candidates for your edible landscape. Take time to understand the plants you want to use. This will help you to know not only where to plant but also how to mix and match with other plants.

Find out the best growth conditions of each plant, preferred soils and climatic conditions.

