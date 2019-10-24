Kenya's bid in enhancing cybersecurity in the country
SEE ALSO :Seven best practices for securing the public cloud“Cyber space is considered an integral component in our lives as well as other social aspects. Its security is therefore critical since it has implications on the security and progress of our nation,” Dr Matiang'i said. He noted that efforts are underway to harmonise the Government's policy and legal framework on cybersecurity with global instruments. “Apart from data protection, there are other challenges that touch on the jurisdiction, enforcement framework, technical and professional capacity, and the international cybersecurity standards," The CS said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Matiang'i noted that the problem is compounded by different legal frameworks that guide cybersecurity enforcement and prosecution and lack of uniform community standards across various jurisdictions on internet use. He said the Government remains committed to protecting Kenya's interests and assets both online and off line, in recognition of threats posed by cyber-attacks.
SEE ALSO :Surge in cyber-attacks presents new opportunities for insurersThis is made more imperative as the country moves to a digital economy characterised by inter connectivity of computer driven systems. The CS said research had shown the annual cost of fighting cybercrime is projected to reach Sh600 trillion by 2021 with the global toll of cybercrime damage estimated to hit the same amount. "Cybercrime is increasingly becoming more lucrative and more appealing to the perpetrators," Matiang'i said.
