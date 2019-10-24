Kenya's bid in enhancing cybersecurity in the country

Kenya is among top 10 countries in the continent with the highest number of people exposed to cybercrime, a report has revealed.The report by the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre was one of the points of discussion at the National Cybersecurity Conference held by the Communications Authority of Kenya in Nairobi yesterday. According to the report, 26.6million cyber threats occurred in the country between April and June 2019. Speaking at the conference, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said there has been an increase in cases of cyber espionage operations, computer network attacks, online theft, hacking, identity theft, impersonification, online fraud among others.

SEE ALSO :Seven best practices for securing the public cloud

“Cyber space is considered an integral component in our lives as well as other social aspects. Its security is therefore critical since it has implications on the security and progress of our nation,” Dr Matiang'i said. He noted that efforts are underway to harmonise the Government's policy and legal framework on cybersecurity with global instruments. “Apart from data protection, there are other challenges that touch on the jurisdiction, enforcement framework, technical and professional capacity, and the international cybersecurity standards," The CS said.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Matiang'i noted that the problem is compounded by different legal frameworks that guide cybersecurity enforcement and prosecution and lack of uniform community standards across various jurisdictions on internet use. He said the Government remains committed to protecting Kenya's interests and assets both online and off line, in recognition of threats posed by cyber-attacks.

SEE ALSO :Surge in cyber-attacks presents new opportunities for insurers

This is made more imperative as the country moves to a digital economy characterised by inter connectivity of computer driven systems. The CS said research had shown the annual cost of fighting cybercrime is projected to reach Sh600 trillion by 2021 with the global toll of cybercrime damage estimated to hit the same amount. "Cybercrime is increasingly becoming more lucrative and more appealing to the perpetrators," Matiang'i said.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.