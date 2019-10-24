I have been betting for 7 years, only won Sh20,000

Dear Tom,

SEE ALSO :Threats to poop at KRA offices over betting tax

Gambling is not a healthy habit, and it is encouraging that you have recognized this. Given that you have a family and you need to secure their future, this should be a motivation to have things under control. From how you describe the situation, the main problem that stands out is how you direct your funds. To turn this around, you should consider investing, particularly so you can secure your future. There are many investment opportunities such as stocks, fixed income securities, and collective investment schemes such as money market funds which will give you a return while preserving your capital.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

But isn’t investing the same as gambling? Not exactly.

SEE ALSO :KRA’s interpretation of winnings makes betting less attractive

Investing and gambling both include some level of risk which the involved parties choose to accept. For this reason, the two are sometimes thought to be similar. However, they are quite different. First,Case in point, with investing the level of risk can be reduced by diversifying your portfolio and spreading your funds across various asset classes such as equities, real estate and fixed income. This way, when one of the asset classes is exposed to risk, the others will dilute the amount of loss that is expected as only a percentage of the funds are impacted and not the entire capital base. On the other hand, with gambling risk cannot be spread which puts the entire funds in jeopardy. Similarly,In investments, you have access to all the information needed to make an investment decision. This lets you conduct analysis on the various types of investments, and you can use historical data to establish a trend project future performance. This privilege allows you to find ways to mitigate risk as well as reduce the uncertainty surrounding investing. Meanwhile, with gambling the gambling agencies are not required to disclose any information to you, which forces you to go in blind hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

SEE ALSO :Betting firm Betway makes MAJOR announcement about its operation in Kenya

Moreover,. For instance, once invested, you have to wait a certain period before you begin receiving gains from the investment. It can also become an alternative income stream, which you can receive as monthly interest payments. You can also benefit from capital gains as in the case of equities. On the other hand, gambling is a one off event where you make a bet and expect to receive the gains immediately after the event. Furthermore, the gains of a gambler come in lump sum whereby there will be no income stream after the initial gain. In addition,where you are always playing against the house or a fellow player and one has to lose for the other to win. This increases the level of risk as you do not know what tactics your opponent will use especially if it is a casino, therefore, your wins are mostly out of luck. On the other hand, with investing, all parties can win where in the case of stocks all stocks in a certain exchange can increase in price rewarding investors of various companies with capital gains. Therefore, you are not forced to anticipate the move of other investors and can focus on your own strategies. In conclusion,where investing allows you a choice of what will happen to your funds, gambling is a game of chance.

SEE ALSO :Details emerge why betting firms were denied licences

Therefore, you would be better off choosing an option that discloses information on expected outcome than one that relies on luck. To control the gambling addiction, consider signing up for a personal finance class and also get a circle of people who are trying to kick the habit around you.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.