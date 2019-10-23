I make over Sh3,000 daily doing hair
SEE ALSO :How 19-year-old student earns Sh5,000 dailyBeing one’s own boss has several advantages, among them being working under no one's supervision, having no targets to meet other than your own, and being able to work at your or a client’s convenience. But there are few challenges to contend with, like clients booking appointments but not showing up, or showing up past the agreed time and day. Also, some think the charges are unfair and engage in too much bargaining, not taking into consideration transport costs and time taken. Referrals and social media tools are vital in advertising my services. Other ways to attract new clients and lock the existing ones include giving discounts and free services like manicures and pedicures. On a good day, I make Sh3,000.
