I make over Sh3,000 daily doing hair

James Ndung’u, 27.

For the past two years, I have been working as a loctician. I also do therapeutic massages, manicures and pedicures.I attend to my clients from their homes or workplace. Weekends are busier than weekdays, which can see me shuttling between Nakuru and Kisumu to attend to my clients. I began life in the hair business as an employee. I ventured out on my own, and chose freelancing over operating in a fixed place as it accorded more flexibility. For instance, I can now attend to clients who, because of nature of their jobs, may not have time to visit a salon. Others are the stay at home parents who may be watching over little kids.

Being one’s own boss has several advantages, among them being working under no one's supervision, having no targets to meet other than your own, and being able to work at your or a client’s convenience. But there are few challenges to contend with, like clients booking appointments but not showing up, or showing up past the agreed time and day. Also, some think the charges are unfair and engage in too much bargaining, not taking into consideration transport costs and time taken. Referrals and social media tools are vital in advertising my services. Other ways to attract new clients and lock the existing ones include giving discounts and free services like manicures and pedicures. On a good day, I make Sh3,000.

