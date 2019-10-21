City Hall to spend over Sh120m on city askaris
SEE ALSO :Why City Hall wants Kiamaiko slaughterhouses closedTo facilitate this, the county government will give a further Sh200 million for the construction of a modern training facility to promote capacity building and improve service delivery. The security and compliance department is headed by Chief Officer Tito Kilonzi and is tasked with providing safety and security services by investigating and prosecuting crimes related to the county government of Nairobi. “The county government will also spend Sh27 million for the purchase of three county motor vehicles to ensure timely response,” reads the report.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.This comes in the wake of an ongoing City Hall staff bio-metric registration exercise aimed at capturing the exact number of workers and weeding out ghost ones. Once complete, the officers, popularly known as kanjos, will receive new look uniforms and bio-metric cards for easier identification. Governor Mike Sonko launched a voluntary early retirement scheme last year. The scheme targeted staff aged above 50 years.
