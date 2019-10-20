HR college to host talent summit

Safaricom Ltd Chief Human Resource Officer Paul Kasimu and College of Human Resource Management Principal Margaret Kinyanjui after consultations on the final preparations for the human resources summit in Nakuru County.

College of Human Resource Management (CHRM) has organised a summit on talent trends in employment.The CHRM/CHRMAA Talent Summit 2019 seeks to sensitise business leaders and human resource practitioners to exploit talent trends to grow organisation agility and productivity. It is slated for November 6 to 8 this year. CHRM Principal Margaret Kinyanjui (pictured) said the conference targets the work market with essentials on what is current and disrupting the employment industry. “This summit will endeavour to delve into how business leaders can tap into talents while focusing on emerging trends, especially with the ever dynamic technological advances, and still seek to address the bottom line,” she said. Ms Kinyajui said the HR space, and in particular talent acquisition and management, has been inundated with emerging trends that have resulted in significant disruption in the workplace. She added that all the traditional talent acquisition and management models, tried and tested, are no longer working in the current workplaces. This therefore calls for organisations to enhance their agility capabilities to realise their productivity and growth goals.

“With the above in mind, it should not be lost to anyone that the reason that we are currently seeing massive layoffs is not due to poor innovation in companies but also lack of change agility to implement strategy,” said Kinyanjui.

