Ministry fights NOCK board as CS reverses appointment of interim chief executive
"I believe his appointment in acting capacity will allow a seamless transition to the time when a substantive CEO is duly recruited according to the law in place," said Munyes in a statement yesterday. An insider at NOCK told The Standard that the appointment of Nyamongo had been done without Munyes' knowledge, who came to find out after a press release had been sent out. Andrew Kamau, Petroleum Principal Secretary, however, said the appointment of Kubai came after further deliberations by the board. He said the directors decided that the transition would be better if an insider was placed at the helm of the corporation.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper."He was only holding brief; it was not a permanent appointment. He was from KPC but now they have decided that it is better to have an internal person,” Kamau said. The appointment of an acting CEO follows the exit of MaryJane Mwangi, who on October 9 informed the board of her decision not to seek another term in office. She had been appointed CEO of the state-run oil firm in August 2017 for a three-year term. [email protected]
