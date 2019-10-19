Visa appoints new General Manager for East Africa

Corine Mbiaketcha Nana

Global payments company Visa, has appointed Corine Mbiaketcha as Vice President and Country Manager for Visa in East Africa, effective November 5, 2019.Corine joins Visa from Oracle where she was the Country Leader, Kenya Hub and Managing Director for Technology. In her role, Corine will lead the team based in Nairobi to drive core business growth in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Mauritius and Ethiopia which are key markets among her 13 East African countries portfolio. She will be responsible for the overall strategy in the region, including building long-term relationships with clients, regulators and other key stakeholders to drive the adoption of cashless payments. Speaking about the appointment, Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President, Group Country Manager, Visa Sub Saharan Africa said, "Corine joins Visa at a great time to help drive East Africa’s move away from cash into more reliable, secure and innovative forms of digital payments as well as drive engagement with non-traditional partners in fintech.” Corine Mbiaketcha said, "I am excited to join the Visa team, and I am looking forward to meeting and engaging with our stakeholders and partners."

