Sixth generation Camon 12 unveiled

Chinese mobile manufacturer Tecno has unveiled its 12 generation of Camera centric phone, the Camon 12 series which will include Camon 12, Camon 12 Pro and the Camon 12 Air. The stylish Camon 12 is decorated with star lines patterned with a Nebula gradient giving it an impressive look that reflects under light conditions. The phone comes in Bordeaux Red variant, Aqua Blue variant, and Midnight Black variant colors. It has a thickness of 8.2 mm making it very light and easy to grasp by the hand. Selfies and photo lovers have every reason to enjoy the new upgraded 16 MP front camera from a single front flashlight to two enabling one to take crystal clear selfies. The device also comes with an upgraded beauty mode with advanced 3D stereoscopic facial beauty to make your selfie more natural and charming, interestingly, the beauty mode also expands its scope to body beauty and video beauty. One can now capture the finest details through close-up shots thanks to its Max Triple Al Rear Camera of 16 MP+ 2 MP + 8 MP.

The rear camera provides up to 120° super-wide-angle shots –giving you the ability to capture amazing landscape photos without any hassle. The device also has an impressive Bokeh effect that helps you blur out unpleasant backgrounds, leaving you with a flawless image. Camon 12 comes in handy with power durability which allows users to undertake numerous activities without a single charge. The device cannot get hot while performing powerful functions thanks to the installment of a power efficiency chipset. It also has top-notch security features like the rear-mounted fingerprint and Face ID unlock with a preferred speed of unlocking the phone. All these features and the Camon 12 sells for an affordable price of sh13,595.

