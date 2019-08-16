Counties project good maize yields

Leading maize producing counties in the North Rift region have projected a bumper harvest this season.Officials in Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties said despite challenges such as prolonged drought at the beginning of the planting season, farmers expect a good harvest. Uasin Gishu County Executive for Agriculture Samuel Yego said a good harvest is expected. “Looking at the maize fields, we can see good prospects. Unfortunately, no budgetary allocations were made for the purchase of maize from farmers through the Strategic Food Reserve (SFR) program,” said Mr Yego. He noted that despite the expected harvest, farmers may not gain good prices if the Government does not procure their maize. Trans Nzoia County Executive for Agriculture Mary Nzomo told The Standard separately that 5.5 million bags of maize are expected to be harvested in Trans Nzoia. She said programs have been put in place by the county government to support farmers in avoiding post-harvest losses.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.