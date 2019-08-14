It’s mixed reactions to Jamaica direct flights
This move by the two governments is timely as passengers will be able to travel without the issue of a transit visa in the USA. It will ease the many connections passengers have to endure to reach the Caribbean island nation," said Lilian Mutumira from Africa Bliss Travel Ltd. Peter Bogecho from Zakale Expeditions for his part said the direct flights would benefit both tourism markets by cutting the long travel hours that put off potential tourists. However, some travel agents felt the idea is untenable since Jamaica is an expensive destination. Jayant Acharya of Acharya Travels observed that the move raises questions on sustainability because of, among other things, the cost of airfare and flying time as these may not be compatible with the Kenya Airways product range. And according to Julie Dabaly of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, the national carrier has too many problems that will not be resolved by flying to Jamaica. "Kenya Airways should first get out of the red before adding such a faraway destination. Jamaica is a beautiful destination but expensive," she added.
