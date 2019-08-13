Nyandarua County splashes Sh4.3 million on 18-carat gold-plated mace
SEE ALSO :Judges and Ruto's office big winners in reviewed budget“Today, I’m deeply privileged and honoured to be presenting the second Mace of the County Assembly to the House,” Mr Wahome said. The glittering Mace is made using a base material of brass and finished in 18-carat gold plating, it has a height of 120 cm, has two stands that is the upper and lower stands and weighs 7.5 kilograms. The design of the Mace and its decorations were derived from the geographical and environmental features of the County of Nyandarua. It has five facets which represent the five sub counties of Nyandarua namely; Ndaragwa, Ol Joro Orok, Kipipiri, Kinangop and Ol Kalou. The National Coat of Arms is engraved on one facet and the County Government of Nyandarua Coat of Arms is engraved on the other facet. There is an engraving of a Hippopotamus head, the Aberdare ranges and a motif of a green potato plant on the other three facets. There are also engravings two lions on the top part of the Mace design symbolizing strength and authority of the County Assembly.
SEE ALSO :Uasin Gishu MCAs query plans to buy bank houseMaces are symbols of authority in many parliaments throughout the world. They are ornamental and often highly decorated. The Mace enhances the richness of parliamentary tradition, and, symbolizes the authority of the Legislature in which it is displayed and utilised.
