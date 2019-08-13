Sacco calls for calm after claims of database access by hackers
SEE ALSO :NIS now called into probe on DP Ruto assassination claims"The message reached approximately 2000 Sacco members who at the same time started forwarding it to their friends and colleagues. We have since reached out to all members to reassure them of their funds safety," said Njamuku. The message is said to have reached some members from Karatina, Othaya, Kiawara, Nanyuki, Embu, Rware, Thika and Nairobi areas where the institution has established branches. The official added that they have since raised the issue with its regulator, Sacco Societies Regulator Authority (SASRA) and Nyeri county director of cooperatives. "The matter has also been reported to Nyeri police station for further investigations and we have installed systems to mitigate the rising incidents of cyber-crimes," he added. Njamuku said that Cybercrimes are rampant and a global threat to operations and sustainability of business both in the public and the private sectors.
