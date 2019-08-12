Team to give idle Kwale youth jobs

Some of the beneficiaries of the programme in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County last week. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

A number of partners have launched an initiative to tackle youth unemployment and counter violent extremism.The initiative dubbed Kuza Kazi was launched in Lunga Lunga sub-county on Friday evening by Coca Cola Central, East and West Africa, the county, and Kwale Youth Bunge Sacco. The youth will be trained on entrepreneurship through the programme. The initiative targets about 1,000 youth in the county and is among nine others meant to address high unemployment rate in the country.

SEE ALSO :Fund reforms for universities to produce job creators not seekers

During the launch, a total 135 beneficiaries received a full business starter kit consisting an ice box and a variety of Coca Cola products. According to Joyce Wafula, the Chief of Party, USAid Kenya Youth Employment and Skills Programme, the initiative is expected to help local youth set up businesses and discourage them from joining violent extremist groups. “We want more youth to venture in enterprises and ensure they earn a living and turn away from crime,” she said, adding that they chose Kwale County because of its low literacy levels and youth vulnerability to crime.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.