Knut blames TSC over recruitment of JSS teachers to join Kuppet

KNUT officials, led by Secretary General Collins Oyuu, during a media briefing on the wrangle over membership between the union and KUPPET. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenya National Union of Teachers(Knut) has blamed the Teachers Service Commission(TSC) for what it called influencing the recruitment of Junior Secondary School Teachers(JSS) to join the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers Union(Kuppet).

Speaking while addressing a press conference on Friday at their headquarters in Nairobi after holding a National Executive Council(NEC) meeting, KNUT said TSC should stop being used by Kuppet but allow teachers to exercise their constitutional right to freely join their trade union of choice.