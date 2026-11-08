Knut blames TSC over recruitment of JSS teachers to join Kuppet

Kenya National Union of Teachers(Knut) has blamed the Teachers Service Commission(TSC) for what it called influencing the recruitment of Junior Secondary School Teachers(JSS) to join the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers Union(Kuppet).
Speaking while addressing a press conference on Friday at their headquarters in Nairobi after holding a National Executive Council(NEC) meeting, KNUT said TSC should stop beingused by Kuppet but allow teachers to exercise their constitutional right to freely join their trade union of choice.
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