Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui join farmers at a pyrethrum farm in Eburru, Gilgil during a field visit. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Ministry of Agriculture plans to increase land under pyrethrum from the current 6,000 hectares to 18,000 hectares by next year, Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has said.He said the Government is in the process of restructuring the Pyrethrum Processing Company so that it can support more farmers. Under the programme, pyrethrum production is expected to hit 18,000 tonnes annually with the government targeting the Chinese market. The CS was speaking in Eburu, in Gilgil Sub-county during a farmer’s field day accompanied by Governor Lee Kinyanjui and top county leaders.

Kiunjuri promised that the national government will release Sh45 million to assist the county procure more pyrethrum seedling. He praised the county's efforts to revive the sector. Governor Kinyanjui said the county has allocated Sh45 million to buy pyrethrum seedlings which will be supplied to farmers in the county. He said that to date, the county has spent Sh70 million to support pyrethrum farmers. “We are happy that the sector has picked up and we shall continue to support farmers through the provision of seedlings, processors and a market for their produce,” he said.

Agriculture Principal Secretary, Hamadi Boga said pyrethrum production in the country currently stands at 500 tonnes per year following a drop in the number of farmers involved in production. Gilgil MP Martha Wangari said that pyrethrum farming has empowered hundreds of farmers in the area who in the past depended on maize farming.

