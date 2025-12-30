×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Leaders accuse Governor Lenku, Woman Rep of fueling chaos in land row

By Peterson Githaiga | Dec. 30, 2025
A section of Kajiado leaders have accused Governor Joseph ole Lenku and Women Representative Leah Sankaire of allegedly inciting youths to cause violence for selfish gain. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

A day after Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku and Women Representative Leah Sankaire were teargassed by police and blocked from accessing the Kibiko Community Land, a section of Kajiado leaders has accused the two of fueling violence.

Over the last week, tension has been palpable following the ongoing land demarcation, which is opposed by a section of the community.

On Christmas Day, rowdy youths armed with crude weapons descended on a contingent of police officers, leaving several people injured. One police officer succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Police arrested several youths in connection with the incident.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Two motorcycles were burned before their riders were attacked with machetes. In the last three months, houses and vehicles have been torched, and individuals maimed by armed youths.

On Tuesday, Governor Lenku, accompanied by the Women Representative, was blocked from holding what police termed an illegal meeting at the volatile grounds. The two leaders accused the police of using excessive force and vowed to resist the ongoing beaconing exercise.

However, Kajiado MP George Sunkuiya and members of the Kajiado County Assembly accused the two leaders of allegedly inciting youths to cause violence for selfish gain.

They urged security agencies to arrest those fanning the violence, accusing them of arming youths with crude weapons.

The Kibiko Community Land Trust, led by Chairman Moses Monik, has reiterated its commitment to complete the subdivision process and fairly allocate land to its members.

Recently, Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir issued a statement exonerating the ministry of any wrongdoing, saying the issuance of the title deed was legal and procedural.

Security has since been beefed up, and all forms of meetings have been prohibited to ensure the land demarcation continues uninterrupted.

The bone of contention has been the subdivision of the 2,800 acres, valued at Sh100 billion, with leadership wrangles pitting two rival groups against each other for years.

The faction spearheading the beaconing exercise, led by Moses Monik, claims to be the legally recognized leadership and is ready to issue title deeds to all members.

Monik claims those opposed to the ongoing process sold their shares to outsiders many years ago but reiterated his commitment to ensure that no member is evicted or denied their share.

Kajiado County Commander Alex Shikondi has warned leaders against fueling violence, saying security agencies will arrest any culprits. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Governor Joseph Ole Lenku Women Rep Leah Sankaire Kibiko Community Land Kajiado MP George Sunkuiya
.

Latest Stories

To safeguard our democracy, we must hold a referendum
To safeguard our democracy, we must hold a referendum
Opinion
By Musalia Mudavadi
1 hr ago
Let 2026 be year of zero stereotypes and liberated minds
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
1 hr ago
For mental health's sake, let's consider banning Christmas for good!
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Calls for justice and protection of parties as Jirongo is laid to rest
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 1 hr ago
Calls for justice and protection of parties as Jirongo is laid to rest
Battle for top schools as placement transfer window closes
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Battle for top schools as placement transfer window closes
How Facebook 'like' cost KeNHA staffer his job
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
How Facebook 'like' cost KeNHA staffer his job
Ichung'wah hits back at Nyoro on corruption, privatisation claims
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ichung'wah hits back at Nyoro on corruption, privatisation claims
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved