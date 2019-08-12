Judges, agency agree to deal with rogue drivers

Kenya Highways Authority’s national director of planning and Samuel Omer (right) and the chairman of the Judges in Nyanza Julius Ngari Ngari (left) address the media in Busia after a meeting on how to tame the destruction of highways by overloaded heavy commercial vehicles on August 10, 2019. [Ignatius Odanga, Standard]

Drivers of heavy commercial vehicles have been warned against overloading as it damages roads.Judges, magistrates, prosecutors and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) have vowed to deal firmly with deviant truck drivers to save roads. At a meeting held in Busia over the weekend, the team agreed on the need to protect roads by enforcing the law. KeNHA national director of Planning and Design Samuel Omer said surveillance on roads and at the weighbridges would be enhanced with a view to impound all overloaded vehicles. “There has been misunderstanding between KeNHA and the Judiciary anytime offenders are taken to court. Some cases are thrown out because of lack of evidence but we have finally agreed on what we should be doing together with prosecutors to make the cases tight,” said Omer.He continued: "Repairing roads destroyed by drivers of heavy commercial vehicles is becoming very expensive and that is why we have seen it necessary to control the unscrupulous drivers.” The chairman of the judges in Nyanza Julius Ngari regretted that cases of overloading by heavy commercial vehicles were on the rise. He appealed to KeNHA and prosecutors to always ensure there is sufficient proof to nail drivers who violate the law. Ngari’s sentiment was backed by Justice Wanjiku Chirere of Kisumu who observed that courts are forced to throw out some cases due to lack of sufficient evidence. “Frequent meetings to sensitise prosecutors and KeNHA on what they should do is important because they are the people with evidence and our work is to make judgement,” said Justice Chirere.

