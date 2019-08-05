Farmers win big in coffee trade rules
SEE ALSO :Bungoma county plans to overtake top coffee producersThis is among a raft of proposed changes in the coffee value chain, where such weaknesses have for long been exploited to mint huge profits by a few players. “…where the disclosure of the reserve price does not attract any competitive offers, the coffee shall be withdrawn and offered at a subsequent auction,” the proposed rules read in part. Others proposals include a tighter licensing regime for all players, which is intended to curb theft of coffee beans from storage facilities, including farmers’ cooperatives and mills. However, the new proposed licensing regime is already facing stiff objection from some stakeholders who term it unnecessary bureaucracy. Collusion between millers and bidders at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange has for long been blamed for the poor prices the beans fetch. Any price manipulation would compound the impact of the falling international prices, which have been dipping to levels last seen in December 2013, partly owing to a supply glut.
SEE ALSO :Sons charged in Malindi with forging mother's signature for loanHistorical aspects of the trade have handed multinationals near-full control of the coffee value chain, starting with the creation of rules that direct how farmers grow their crop and whom they sell it to. Kenyan producers had even suggested to the Coffee Task Force to consider the possibility of demanding that buyers indicate the proportion of their produce when blended with the inferior beans from other countries. While it was found to be impossible to enforce the proposal, it had the ability to yield better profits for local farmers, considering that their beans are highly sought after. Kenyan coffee is used to enrich other inferior brands globally. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri recently presented the draft regulations to the National Assembly that also recommend the establishment of a cherry revolving fund.
SEE ALSO :Bank and Kenyatta kin want five judges to hear land dispute
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.